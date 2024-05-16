Tottenham Hotspur linked Alessandro Buongiorno has revealed that he considers the Premier League to be an attractive league.

The 24-year-old has been impressive with his performances at the heart of the Torino defence this season, giving them a good chance of finishing in the top half of the Serie A table.

Buongiorno is a wanted man ahead of the summer, with a host of sides interested in landing him.

Tottenham, who are on the lookout to strengthen their defence in the summer, are linked with him amid claims Torino want to use their interest to drive up the price.

Now in what could be seen as encouraging news for his English suitors, Buongiorno has gone on to insist that the Premier League as a league is exciting.

“Where do I see myself in the future?” Buongiorno said via Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

“The Premier League as a league is very attractive, there are very strong teams and players. You can continue to grow.”

Buongiorno is not willing to be drawn into making any firm commitments though and stressed he is performing in Serie A.

“I’m also doing very well in Italy, we’ll see in the future.”

All eyes will be on whether Tottenham do pull the trigger on a bid for Buongiorno in the approaching summer transfer window.