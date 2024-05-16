Stoke City have moved ‘a step closer’ to landing Derby County and Leeds United target Viktor Johansson, according to journalist Alan Biggs.

Johansson was a shining light for Rotherham United this season despite the Millers being relegated from the Championship.

Rotherham boss Steve Evans has all but given up hope of keeping the goalkeeper due to a release clause in his contract and the fierce interest.

Newly promoted Derby have been credited with being keen on Johansson, while Evans’ former club Leeds are also interested.

Stoke though are also suitors and now they are claimed to have moved ‘a step closer’ to signing the custodian.

The Potters had a season to forget and are keen to strengthen over the course of the summer to avoid a repeat.

Johansson, a Sweden international, played in both Rotherham’s Championship meetings with Stoke this season.

The clause in the goalkeeper’s contract which allows him to leave Rotherham is thought to be just £900,000.