Crystal Palace midfield outcast Max Meyer has emerged as an option for German club 1. FC Koln for the summer transfer window.

The former Schalke star joined Crystal Palace on a free transfer in 2018 but his time in England has not been the rousing success that he hoped for.

He is firmly on the periphery of Roy Hodgson’s first-team squad at Selhurst Park and has featured just once this season, in the EFL Cup for the Eagles.

Meyer is out of contract in the summer and he is unlikely to sign or be offered a new deal by Crystal Palace before the end of the season.

And according to German daily the Koln Stadt-Anzeiger, the midfielder could be back in Germany ahead of the start of next season.

Koln are looking for midfield reinforcements next summer and Meyer is one of the players the club are tracking at the moment.

Meyer being out of contract at the end of the season makes the player a viable option for the German club.

However, a potential move to Koln would depend on Meyer agreeing to take a pay cut as the club are unlikely to offer him the €10m per year salary he has been earning in England.

Wolfsburg’s Yannick Gerhardt is also one of the alternatives to Meyer that Koln are keeping tabs on at the moment.