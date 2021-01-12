Aston Villa are ready to sign an attacking option during this month’s transfer window, but are determined not to panic buy.

Dean Smith’s men have enjoyed a solid Premier League campaign so far and sit in eighth spot in the table following 15 games.

Aston Villa have scored nearly two goals per game, with 29 goals netted in the league so far, but are in the market to make an attacking addition this month.

However, according to The Athletic, Aston Villa will not be rushed into making a signing and could go through the window without making any additions.

They do have several attacking options under consideration, while they are also looking at young prospects for the future.

Villa have been consistently linked with Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica and the Bundesliga club are willing to do business if the right offer arrives.

Rashica is currently out of action with injury, but is expected to return to action soon.

The winger has made just five appearances in the Bundesliga so far this season, providing an assist in his side’s loss against Wolfsburg.