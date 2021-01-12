Fixture: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

Everton have announced their team and substitutes for this evening’s Premier League meeting with Wolves at Molineux.

The Toffees head into the league fixture sitting in seventh spot and just four points off leaders Liverpool in what is a congested Premier League table.

For this evening’s game, Carlo Ancelotti will have to make do without influential striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has a hamstring injury.

Also absent is midfielder Allan, who has a hamstring issue.

Ancelotti brings back Jordan Pickford in goal after resting him in the FA Cup, while at the back he selects Mason Holgate, Michael Keane and Yerry Mina. Lucas Digne and Ben Godfrey are also handed starts.

In midfield, Everton deploy Abdoulaye Doucoure and Tom Davies, while Gylfi Sigurdsson also plays. James Rodriguez will support Alex Iwobi.

If Ancelotti needs to try to influence the game through his substitutions then he has options on the bench, including Richarlison and Bernard.

Everton Team vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Pickford, Digne, Holgate, Keane, Mina, Godfrey, Doucoure, Davies, Sigurdsson (c), Rodriguez, Iwobi

Substitutes: Olsen, Kenny, Richarlison, Tosun, Nkounkou, Bernard, Gomes, Coleman, Gordon