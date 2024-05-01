Portsmouth boss John Mousinho is an admirer of Everton and West Ham United tracked star Karamoko Dembele, according to The News.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder is a product of Celtic youth set up and moved to France in the summer of 2022 to join Brest.

Last summer, Dembele joined League One outfit Blackpool on a season-long loan and he was impressive in the Tangerines’ season.

His performances have attracted interest from Premier League outfits in the form of Everton and West Ham.

And it has been claimed that Portsmouth boss Mousinho is an admirer of Dembele’s talents.

Portsmouth have earned promotion to the Championship and Pompey are looking to strengthen their squad for next season.

Dembele has a contract with Brest until June 2026 and Everton and West Ham are monitoring the midfielder’s situation.

Both Premier League outfits have yet to make a move for Dembele and now all eyes will be on Portsmouth to see whether they will make the first move for the midfielder.