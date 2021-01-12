West Ham United have been proposed as a destination for Roma goalkeeper Pau Lopez, but the shot-stopper does not want to leave the Italian capital before the summer.

The winter transfer window is open and Premier League clubs, including West Ham, have until 1st February to strengthen their squads.

Having sold Sebastien Haller to Ajax, the Hammers have been linked with a number of strikers this month, including Red Bull Salzburg’s Patson Daka.

The goalkeeping department could be another area David Moyes’ side could look to strengthen during the current window, and they were proposed as an option for Lopez.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, an intermediary probed the ground with Roma to take the Spanish goalkeeper on loan to West Ham.

However, the 26-year-old insisted he does not want to leave the Serie A club before the summer, blocking any potential negotiations between the two clubs.

West Ham are also said to have tested the waters for Lazio’s 25-year-old Greek custodian Thomas Strakosha.

The Irons currently have Lukasz Fabianski, Darren Randolph and David Martin as goalkeeping options, but all three of them are in their 30s.