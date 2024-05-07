Arne Slot’s impending departure is unlikely to change Feyenoord’s interest in having Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh back at the club next season, according to The Athletic.

Newcastle signed the winger last summer and immediately loaned him to Feyenoord for the season.

He has been a revelation in Rotterdam this season, scoring nine times and registering six assists in 25 Eredivisie appearances.

The winger is a favourite of Slot, who has been instrumental in getting the best out of him at Feyenoord this season.

The Dutchman’s impending departure to Liverpool has raised questions over whether Feyenoord want Minteh back on loan this summer but it has been claimed that the club’s plan remains the same.

Feyenoord have been keen to have the winger back on another loan deal next season, something Minteh is keen on, and Slot’s departure will not affect their interest.

While the Dutchman admires him, it was Feyenoord’s recruitment staff who identified him and took Minteh on loan from Newcastle.

The Magpies still have a good relationship with the Feyenoord hierarchy and the player is also open to returning to Rotterdam.

Eddie Howe is likely to want to have a look at Minteh during pre-season before a decision is made on him.