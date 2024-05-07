AC Milan continue to hold talks about signing Arsenal, Aston Villa and Manchester United target Joshua Zirkzee as they hunt an ‘economic solution’.

Zirkzee has been hugely impressive at Bologna this season and is spearheading the club’s bid to secure Champions League football for next term.

Clubs across the continent have noted the development of the former Bayern Munich man and he is set to be hot property when the summer transfer window swings open for business.

Premier League sides Arsenal, Aston Villa and Manchester United have all been checking out Zirkzee’s situation ahead of a potential move to take him to England.

AC Milan have made the Dutchman a prime target for the summer, especially as OIivier Giroud is bound for the MLS.

Zirkzee’s €60m price tag is an issue though and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Rossoneri are holding continuous talks with all parties to try to find an ‘economic solution’.

Splashing out €60m for Zirkzee looks beyond AC Milan and they will need to find an arrangement to be able to afford him.

The attacker’s Premier League suitors may find signing Zirkzee to be easier, but the player will need to be convinced about any destination.

Zirkzee has found the back of the net eleven times in 33 Serie A outings this season and scored against AC Milan in January, in a 2-2 draw at the San Siro.