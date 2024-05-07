Tottenham Hotspur out on loan star Japhet Tanganga has admitted he is looking to play 30 to 40 games a season, having got a taste for regular game time at Millwall.

Tanganga headed to Millwall on loan in the winter transfer window and helped the Lions to comfortably avoid relegation into League One this season.

The defender clocked 18 appearances in the Championship for Millwall and was sent off on the final day, amid a 1-0 win at Swansea City.

He is now returning to Tottenham, where he will try to impress Ange Postecoglou over the course of pre-season, but is clear about the level of game time he is looking for.

With injuries having restricted him in recent years, Tanganga is happy to put that behind him with the run of games at Millwall.

“It’s been very important to have a consistent run of games because when you’re not fit, you start doubting yourself, so not only for others to see that I can play consistently, but also for myself”, the Spurs defender told football.london.

“With the injuries you start doubting yourself and start thinking, can I play as regularly without my body breaking down?

“But thankfully, that hasn’t happened, and I’ve shown that I can do it, I just needed time for my body to adjust, and for me to learn my body.

“Now, hopefully I can kick on and play more than I’ve played at Millwall – maybe its 30 games in a season or 40 games in a season.”

The onus will be on Tanganga to catch Postecoglou’s eye in pre-season and push his case for regular starts at Spurs.