MLS clubs are still pushing for Rangers talent Alexander Smith, but the teenager is close to signing a professional contract with the Gers, according to the Athletic.

Smith, 15, operates as an attacking midfielder and his potential has delighted Rangers coaches.

Rangers want to make sure that Smith signs a professional contract to continue his development at the club.

They are now closing on locking Smith down to a professional deal, however interested clubs have not given up yet.

Smith also has United States nationality and there are MLS clubs who are continuing to push to sign him.

Premier League giants Arsenal were also linked with Smith earlier this year.

The midfielder is due to turn 16 in June.

Smith has played for Scotland’s youth teams and remaining in the country with Rangers looks to still be his preferred option despite opportunities to move to the United States.