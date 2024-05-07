Nicolo Zaniolo’s agent is not ruling out the possibility the Aston Villa loan star stays in the Premier League next season, with the Italian enjoying his experience in England.

The Italian attacker is on loan at Aston Villa from Turkish giants Galatasaray for the season and the Premier League outfit have a purchase option.

It has been suggested they will not use it and Zaniolo, who is unlikely to return to Galatasaray, is already attracting attention from Italian clubs.

Agent Claudio Vigorelli insists that thoughts over Zaniolo’s future are not yet a topic of discussion and is clear that the attacker could continue in the Premier League, which he is enjoying.

“Today we are only thinking about finishing the season well”, Vigorelli told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

“The Premier League was a wonderful experience and it is not certain that it cannot continue.

“Let’s focus on the end of the season and the European Championship which is coming up, then we’ll see.”

Zaniolo has made 24 appearances in the Premier League under Unai Emery this season, scoring twice and being booked a substantial seven times.

While Aston Villa hold the whip hand with their purchase clause, West Ham United have not been ruled out as a destination.

With Champions League football likely to be on the agenda at Villa Park next term, Emery may decide he needs Zaniolo for squad depth.