Sunderland are likely to face disappointment in their pursuit of Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl, who is looking likely to start next season at Hillsborough, according to The Star.

Rohl’s stock has been on the rise throughout a season where he masterminded a great escape for Wednesday in the Championship.

Contrary to expectations, the German managed to keep Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship despite the team looking down and out following the first half of the campaign.

Sunderland have been looking at Rohl as their potential next manager but they are likely to face disappointment on that front.

It has been claimed that there is now an expectation that he will start next season as the Sheffield Wednesday manager.

He held talks with the club hierarchy leading up to the last game of the season at Sunderland last weekend.

More talks have taken place and it has been suggested that the nature of the conversations has been generally positive.

Rohl has requested improvements to the club’s training ground, wants further additions to his backroom staff and sought assurances over the club’s summer activity.