Sheffield Wednesday new boy Andre Green has revealed that he feels Hillsborough is the perfect place for him to settle in and make a new name for himself as he insists he is hungry to succeed following a spell out of the game.

The Owls added Green to their attacking options on Thursday, signing the former Aston Villa man on an 18-month contract on a free transfer.

Green had been a free agent since leaving the Midlands club following the expiration of his contract in July and has become the Owls’ first signing of the ongoing transfer window.

The 22-year-old feels the Yorkshire outfit is the perfect place for him to breathe life into his stalled career and make a new name for himself.

Green added that he is heart set on achieving his targets with Sheffield Wednesday and believes he is at the right age to do something special in his young career.

“Everything that has happened has made me even hungrier to succeed”, Green told Sheffield Wednesday’s official site.

“I was hungry anyway but what has been happening has just given me even more focus and even more desire.

“So, I look at that period as a blessing in disguise.

“This is the perfect place for me to settle into and make a name for myself.

“I am at the right age to do something special.

“I have my targets and I want to accomplish them with Wednesday.

“This is the new start I wanted at the perfect club, it means the world to me to say to my family ‘here it is, this is it, Wednesday is my new home’

“That is what this move means to me.”

Having finally earned an opportunity to showcase his craft following a period out of the game, Green will be keen to kick on and prove that the Owls have made the right decision in roping in him