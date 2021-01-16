Fixture: West Ham United vs Burnley

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

West Ham United have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to entertain Sean Dyche’s Burnley in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Hammers head into the fixture on a run of back to back wins, having beaten Everton in the Premier League and Stockport County in the FA Cup.

David Moyes’ side have not tasted defeat since 21st December, when they lost at Chelsea, and are now on a run of four games unbeaten.

However, Moyes will be aware that his side lost 1-0 at home against Burnley last season and 3-0 at Turf Moor; Burnley have won all of their last three games against West Ham without conceding a goal.

Moyes has Lukasz Fabianski in goal for West Ham, while at the back he opts for Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Angelo Ogbonna and Aaron Cresswell.

Declan Rice is in midfield with Tomas Soucek, while Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma support Michail Antonio.

The West Ham boss has options on the bench if needed at any point during the game, including young striker Mipo Odubeko and Issa Diop.

West Ham United Team vs Burnley

Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio

Substitutes: Randolph, Diop, Fredericks, Johnson, Alves, Noble, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Odubeko.