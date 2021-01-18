West Ham United have had a bid rejected for Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri, but the Hammers continue to hold talks to sign him this month, according to The Athletic.

The Hammers are in the market for a striker after selling Sebastien Haller to Ajax this month and it seems they have identified the man they want.

The east London club have made a move for 23-year-old Sevilla striker En-Nesyri and lodged a bid with the Spanish club over the weekend.

West Ham tabled a bid of €25m and offered another €5m in add-ons, but the initial approach was rejected by Sevilla.

But the Hammers remain hopeful of getting a deal done and talks between the clubs have continued following the opening offer being rejected.

Sevilla forked out €20m to sign the striker from Leganes in January last year and tied him down to a five-and-a-half-year contract.

But that has not discouraged David Moyes from making a move for En-Nesyri, who has scored eight goals in La Liga in 17 appearances.

West Ham remain confident of taking the Moroccan to England in order to bolster their forward line in the ongoing transfer window.