Manchester United are set to receive a boost to their transfer kitty with Benfica expected to take up the option on Alvaro Fernandez at the end of the season, according to Manchester World.

Fernandez joined Portuguese giants Benfica on loan from Manchester United in the winter transfer window.

Manchester United inserted an obligation to buy worth €6m if he started 50 per cent of Benfica’s games during his loan stint.

He has started four of Benfica’s 24 matches until now, but he is likely to stay on at the Portuguese giants.

It has been claimed that Benfica will now take up the option of buying him from Manchester United at the end of the season.

They have been impressed with the progress Fernandez has made behind the scenes and want him on a permanent deal.

Manchester United also inserted buy-back and sell-on clauses in the agreement with Benfica.

Fernandez’s sale would go in the books as pure profit as he came through the Manchester United academy.