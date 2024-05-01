Charlton Athletic are looking to sign at least one goalkeeper in the approaching summer transfer window, according to the South London Press.

Nathan Jones steered Charlton away from relegation trouble after taking over, but saw the season end of a sour note with a 1-0 loss at Wycombe Wanderers.

The Addicks are now looking to back Jones in the summer window as the Welshman aims to reshape the squad.

Making sure the goalkeeping ranks are up to standard is key for Charlton and the club are looking to sign at least one new shot-stopper.

Goalkeepers Harry Isted and Ashley Maynard-Brewer are both contracted with Charlton for next term.

Jones will be looking to wheel and deal in the market to find the best goalkeeper to come in.

Charlton conceded 65 goals in their 46 League One games this season.

Jones did tighten things up however and the Addicks’ final 12 league games saw just 13 goals conceded.