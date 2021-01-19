West Ham United have failed with an offer to sign Montpellier striker Gaetan Laborde, according to the Evening Standard.

The Hammers are looking to replace Sebastien Haller at the London Stadium after selling him to Dutch giants Ajax earlier this month.

They have an interest in Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri and Reims’ Boulaye Dia, and are also keen on Montpellier man Laborde.

It is claimed that West Ham have slapped in a bid to sign Laborde, who is claimed to be available for around the £16m mark, but have seen it turned down.

David Moyes’ side wanted to sign Laborde on loan for the rest of the season with then an automatic option to buy becoming active in the summer.

Montpellier are only ready to let Laborde depart on a permanent deal.

It remains to be seen if West Ham are prepared to meet Montpellier’s demands for Laborde to take him to the London Stadium before the transfer window closes.

West Ham could turn to other options, with Bournemouth striker Josh King also a potential target.