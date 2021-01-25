Kujtim Mustafi, Shkodran Mustafi’s father and adviser, has revealed that he is unaware of any talks currently between his son and Arsenal over potentially terminating the defender’s contract at the club.

The Germany international’s current deal at the Emirates Stadium is set to expire in six months’ time and he has been heavily linked with leaving the club in the ongoing transfer window.

Shkodran’s situation at Arsenal has seen him draw admiring glances from German and Italian clubs, who are keen on luring him away this month.

The 28-year-old has not started a single top flight game so far this season and it has been claimed that his representatives are in talks with the north London giants to terminate his contract in a bid to secure a move to another club.

However, Shkodran’s father and adviser Kujtim has revealed that he is unaware of any negotiations between his son and Arsenal over potentially ending his stint prematurely.

“I don’t know about that”, Kujtim told German outlet Fussball Transfers when asked about the termination discussions claim.

Shkodran’s former team-mates Mesut Ozil and Sokratis Papastathopoulos left Arsenal on free transfers in the ongoing window and it remains to be seen whether the German follows suit.

The centre-back has also been linked with Spanish giants Barcelona, but a move to Serie A is more likely with Lazio claimed to be keenly keeping tabs on him.