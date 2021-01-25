Leeds United vice-chairman Paraag Marathe has stressed that the Whites are in the early stages of a transformation and the club’s goal is to compete in the Champions League soon.

The Yorkshire-based club put an end to their 16-years wait by earning promotion to the Premier League as Championship winners last season.

Playing in their first top flight campaign in 16 years, Leeds currently sit 12th in the table and are positive of retaining their Premier League status this season.

Revealing the club’s aspirations, Marathe, the Whites’ newly-appointed vice-chairman and president of 49ers Enterprises, has explained that their primary goal is to prove that they belong in the top tier.

The Leeds chief insisted that the Elland Road outfit have already shown that they belong in the Premier League, before revealing that their eventual plan is to compete in the Champions League.

“We’re one big family now and it’s really about … and we’ve gone through a transformation at the 49ers over the last decade, decade and a half, and we feel like Leeds, LUFC is in the nascent stages of exactly that“, Marathe told the Associated Press.

“First is showing we belong [back in the Premier League], next is competing in Europa [League] and eventually is competing in Champions League. That’s the goal.

“We’re just on the first step of that matriculation.

“But like I said, I think we’ve already shown that we belong.”

Having made an impressive return to the Premier League, Leeds will be hoping that they can go on and achieve their goal of competing in the Champions League soon.