Liam Hughes’ former coach Dixie Robinson has admitted that the Liverpool new boy was blown away at the opportunity to join the Merseyside giants.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper moved south of the border to join Liverpool from Celtic during the winter transfer window.

The Northern Ireland Under-21 international was showing good progress at Celtic, but decided to leave the club when the Reds came calling this winter.

Robinson, who coached Hughes at Northern Irish club Dungannon Swifts, has lavished praise on his former club for the hard work and dedication he showed when he was at the club.

He insisted that the young goalkeeper is a class act who is as good as some midfielders on the ball and admitted that the chance to join Liverpool absolutely overwhelmed him when the offer came.

“Liam is a super lad”, Robinson told The Athletic.

“When he came to us, his work ethic, dedication and determination were top class.

“He was always early to training and would do a bit of extra work.

“He always showed real attitude.

“Then, when he got games for us, he showed his class.

“He had always shown from a young age he was very capable.

“He was always good with his feet and that was a big plus for us — Liam was as good with his feet as some of our midfielders.

“There were always three or four clubs watching Liam but once Celtic came in for him, his heart was set on them.

“He has been blown away to get this opportunity with Liverpool.”

Hughes has already represented Northern Ireland in youth football and will be hoping to further develop his game with the Liverpool Under-23s side.