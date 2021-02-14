Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has insisted he is happy with new boy Joshua King and his performance in the Toffees’ 2-0 loss at Goodison Park against Fulham.

Ancelotti’s men struggled to get going against Fulham in their Premier League clash and ended a lacklustre first half locked at 0-0.

Fulham made Everton pay for their poor performance in the second period with Josh Maja netting just three minutes after the restart and then piling more misery on the hosts when he doubled his side’s advantage in the 65th minute.

Ancelotti threw King into the mix from the bench in the 56th minute, but he could not help the Toffees to get back into the game and Fulham claimed all three points.

The Everton boss was pleased with what the new signing added though and believes he was one of his side’s better players.

“Josh King did his job. He’s adapting to the squad well”, Ancelotti told the BBC.

“The game he played, he played well. He was one of the best.”

Ancelotti believes that Fulham were physically in better shape than Everton during the game and his side did not have the power to match the visitors.

“Practically we were not able to play as we wanted.

“We wanted to have a good control of the game putting more midfielders on the pitch but they press a lot and we could not play as want.

“We did well when we played every three days [earlier this season].

“Physically we didn’t have the necessary power to match the intensity of Fulham.

“Sometimes you have to say the opponent played better than you and they deserved to win.”

Everton sit seventh in the Premier League table and are three points behind fourth placed Liverpool, though have two games in hand.