Former Leeds United star Dominic Matteo has revealed he is hoping Pablo Hernandez, who could leave Elland Road in the summer, will get the proper send-off he deserves.

The veteran midfielder was instrumental for Leeds last season, pulling the strings in the midfield, as they earned promotion to the Premier League as Championship winners.

However, Hernandez, affectionately called El Mago, has only played a bit part role under Marcelo Bielsa so far in the current campaign, and has been tipped to move on in the summer.

Ex-Leeds star Matteo revealed he is hoping Hernandez will get a proper send-off in front of a packed Elland Road if and when he parts ways with the Yorkshire giants as he deserves it.

Matteo considers the 35-year-old a legendary player, a great servant to Leeds and added that to would be shame if the fans could not see him in the flesh for one last outing before his time comes to an end at Elland Road.

“We don’t yet know what’s going to happen with this squad in the summer but it’s possible we could see one or two move on, and how sad would it be if someone like Pablo Hernandez, for example, didn’t get the send-off he deserves before his time at Leeds comes to an end?”, Matteo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“You never want to lose legendary players but it could happen, let’s be honest.

“When you get towards the end of your career you want to play more than ever but it’s tough because you’re at that point where other players might be fitter and stronger, injuries might start to creep in.

“I just hope players like Pablo, who could maybe move on in the summer, get the send-off they deserve.

“It needs to be an occasion, especially for Pablo who has been an incredible player and a great servant for the club.

“He’s Leeds’ own David Silva, a little magician, the style of player we all love to watch, someone people would go to Elland Road to watch and sing about.”

The Spaniard’s current contract at Elland Road runs through until the summer of 2022 and it remains to be seen whether he will play in another season in the Premier League in Leeds colours.