Arne Slot, who is set to become the new Liverpool manager, will have a smaller crowd at Feyenoord for his farewell game following a punishment imposed on the club.

Slot is set to leave Feyenoord at the end of the season to join Liverpool after an agreement was reached between the two clubs.

Feyenoord fans are now preparing to say goodbye to the man who delivered them the Eredivisie last season and the Dutch Cup this term.

However, the Dutch FA has punished Feyenoord for fireworks during their Dutch Cup semi-final win over FC Groningen last month.

The punishment means that Feyenoord can only have a reduced attendance for the last home game of the season, against Excelsior.

The club will also be forced to pay a fine of €15,000.

As such, fewer Feyenoord fans than usual will be able to bid farewell to Slot in his last game at De Kuip.

Slot’s side eventually went on to win the Dutch Cup by beating NEC Nijmegen 1-0 in the final.