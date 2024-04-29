Lazio president Claudio Lotito has claimed that it is for Crystal Palace target Daichi Kamada to decide whether he wants to stay at the Stadio Olimpico this summer.

Kamada signed for Lazio on a one-year deal last summer and the midfielder struggled to become a regular while Maurizio Sarri was at the helm.

Giovanni Martusciello was more willing to give him opportunities and the midfielder has started the last five Serie A fixtures.

Kamada has the option to sign a two-year extension, but he is considering his future and Crystal Palace are amongst the clubs who are interested in getting their hands on him.

Lazio want to hold on to him and Lotito pointed out that the coach has done enough to make him feel like an important part of the club’s future.

However, he conceded that the final decision has to be made by Kamada on whether he wants to stay at Lazio.

“The coach is involving him and has made him a cornerstone for the future”, the Lazio president told Italian daily Il Messaggero (via Lalaziosiamonoi).

“Now he has to decide whether to stay at Lazio.”

Kamada also has enquiries from the Bundesliga but the former Eintracht Frankfurt player does not want to return to Germany.