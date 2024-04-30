Newcastle United have made an offer to former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri to take over from Eddie Howe in the summer, with West Ham United also interested in him.

Howe’s side are sitting seventh in the Premier League table and are still in the running to qualify for Europe next season.

Newcastle have batted away talk of the club looking to replace their manager at the end of the season.

Julian Nagelsmann was linked with the Magpies before he signed a new contract with Germany but there is now talk of interest in Sarri.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, West Ham and Newcastle are interested in getting their hands on the former Chelsea manager.

However, Newcastle are the ones who are leading the race to land Sarri in the coming months.

It has been claimed that they have made him a lucrative offer to become the next Newcastle manager.

Sarri is dithering over accepting the offer but could find it hard to resist the overtures from Newcastle.

West Ham are actively seeking a replacement for David Moyes and are admirers of the Italian, who has previous Premier League experience.