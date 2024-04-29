VfB Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness is not under consideration at West Ham United as the Hammers look at their potential next boss, according to the Sun.

The Hammers are actively speaking to different managers despite insisting that a decision on David Moyes’ future has not been made.

The Scot is expected to move on from West Ham at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Former Real Madrid and Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui is the favourite to succeed Moyes but the club are also considering other names.

The Hammers have been linked with an interest in Stuttgart coach Hoeness, who has impressed in the Bundesliga.

However, the 41-year-old German is not under consideration at the moment for the West Ham manager’s role.

He recently signed a new contract with the Bundesliga side and is expected to stay on at Stuttgart despite the rumours linking him with a move to England.

West Ham technical director Tim Steidten is in favour of bringing in a young manager while chairman David Sullivan wants Premier League experience in the dugout.