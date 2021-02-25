Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that Toffees new boy Joshua King is not far from earning a starting role under him.

Following his arrival from Championship outfit Bournemouth in the winter transfer window, King has already made four Premier League appearances for Everton, albeit all from the bench.

Toffees boss Ancelotti has opted to utilise the Norwegian as an impact substitute so far and has relied on more experienced Everton stars in the starting eleven despite vacant slots opening up in attack when hitman Dominic Calvert-Lewin was sidelined with injury.

However, the Italian has revealed that King is not far away from potentially earning a spot in his starting eleven as he is still adapting to his new club.

Ancelotti promised that King will be included in the starting eleven in some games further down the line and stressed the important thing for him is to maintain his fitness and make himself available for selection.

Asked how far King is from a spot in his starting eleven, Ancelotti told a press conference: “He is not far, he [already] plays some parts of games.

“Important [thing] for him is to stay fit and his condition is good.

“I have to say, he is working really well, he is adapting really well.

“He will find a place in the starting eleven in some games.”

King remained on the bench as Everton registered a 2-0 win against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, but he could play a part when his team host Southampton on Monday in their upcoming top flight clash.