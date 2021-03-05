Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has insisted that any team can turn around their fortunes quickly in the Championship and stressed there are still points to play for this season.

The Owls fell to narrow 2-1 league defeat at the hands of Rotherham United on Wednesday in their first game under new boss Moore.

Defeat against the Millers was the Yorkshire outfit’s fifth straight in the league, which has worsened relegation fears as they sit second from bottom in the table.

However, Sheffield Wednesday boss Moore has seen a lot of positives from his first game in charge despite the defeat and stressed his team can turn their fortunes around as the pendulum can swing very quickly in the Championship, especially in the bottom six.

“The pendulum can swing very quickly in this league”, Moore told a press conference.

“We know how close this league is.

“All games are must win for us.

“I was really pleased with the players the other night [against Rotherham].

“We will keep working with the players and they certainly felt buoyed after the performance.

“We put the opposition on the back foot.

“I saw a lot of potential in trying to get that scoreline right.”

The Owls boss added that there are still points to be earned this season and urged his team to put in highly committed performances backed by hard work to ensure their survival in the second tier.

“There are still points to play for and games to be played.

“We need highly committed performances and working to our maximum every single day and make sure we build on performances every day.”

Sheffield Wednesday will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they travel to the Madejski Stadium to take on Reading at the weekend.