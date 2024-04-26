Liverpool now have a verbal agreement in place with Feyenoord to take Arne Slot to Anfield.

The Reds have been in talks with the Dutch giants over appointing Slot, but Feyenoord were clear that they wanted an acceptable compensation package.

Liverpool’s initial proposal of €9m was rejected by Feyenoord, but the two clubs held a lengthy meeting on Friday.

An agreement has now been reached verbally and the paperwork is being drawn up by both clubs.

Once that has been completed, Slot will be able to sign a contract with Liverpool and become the next Reds boss.

Questions have been raised in some quarters about Liverpool appointing the Dutchman, but Reds’ owners FSG are convinced of his qualities.

Slot led Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title last season, though they are set to lose the crown this term to PSV Eindhoven.

The Dutchman is bringing his backroom staff with him from Feyenoord and will hope to quickly make his mark at Liverpool.