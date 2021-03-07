Fixture: Liverpool vs Fulham

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Liverpool have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Scott Parker’s Fulham outfit to Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Reds are in the midst of an alarming slump and could finish the season without any European football for next term unless they quickly turn their form around.

They will start as favourites to get back to winning ways against Fulham, who sit third from bottom in the Premier League and are scrapping for points. However, they are without Ozan Kabak and Roberto Firmino, through injury, today.

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham in the earlier fixture between the two sides, in December, while they also went into 2021 sitting top of the Premier League; they are now seventh.

Boss Jurgen Klopp has Alisson in goal, while Neco Williams and Andrew Robertson line up as full-backs. In central defence Rhys Williams partners Nathaniel Phillips.

Further up the pitch Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner and Naby Keita play, while up top Klopp starts Xherdan Shaqiri, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota.

Klopp can look to his bench if he needs to make changes in the game and has options available including Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho.

Liverpool Team vs Fulham

Alisson, N Williams, Phillips, R Williams, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita, Shaqiri, Salah, Jota

Substitutes: Adrian, Fabinho, Thiago, Mane, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Origi, Alexander-Arnold