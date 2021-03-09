Fulham legend Tony Gale believes Cottagers boss Scott Parker will look to back his side’s win at Liverpool with a victory over Manchester City and is hopeful that facing the Citizens ahead of a Champions League game will aid them in their cause.

The London-based club received a major boost in the relegation battle as they beat Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday and will be looking to build on it when they face Manchester City this weekend.

Looking ahead to the game, Fulham legend Gale has admitted that the Citizens are in a much better position than the Reds and it will be a tough game for the Cottagers, but feels Parker will still look to win.

The Englishman stressed the importance of momentum in football and is confident that Fulham have that drive going into their game against the table-toppers.

Gale is also hopeful that facing Manchester City ahead of their Champions League match against Borussia Monchengladbach will aid Fulham in their cause.

“Manchester City are next up at the Cottage and that will be a tough one, because if they rest seven players then they’ve got seven players of equal ability who can come in“, Gale wrote on Fulham’s official site.

“They’re in a much better place than Liverpool are.

“They’ll want to give a response after losing to United, but hopefully Southampton are the ones to feel the brunt of that on Wednesday!

“I’m confident that the lads will play well.

“Momentum is everything in football, and we’ve got it.

“To get a point on Saturday would be great, but you just know Scott will be going after all three.

“I’ve always said that it’s always best to play these teams in Champions League weeks.

“That proved to be the case at Anfield and hopefully it will be the same this weekend, with City playing Borussia Monchengladbach a few days later.“

Pep Guardiola’s side will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Manchester United when they host Southampton on Wednesday before travelling to Craven Cottage this weekend.