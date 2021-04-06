Fixture: Real Madrid vs Liverpool

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Liverpool have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Spanish giants Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie tonight.

The Reds have headed to Spain on the back of a morale-boosting Premier League win away at Arsenal and boss Jurgen Klopp will be looking for his men to build on their success.

The German will want a good result to take into the second leg as he plots taking Liverpool further in the competition they won in 2019.

Klopp has Alisson between the sticks, while at the back Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson slot in at full-back. In central defence, Liverpool go with Ozan Kabak and Nathaniel Phillips.

In midfield Klopp will be keen to see Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum dominate, while he also picks Naby Keita. The attack is led by Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota.

If Klopp needs to make changes at any point within the 90 minutes then he has a host of options in the bench, including Curtis Jones and Roberto Firmino.

Real Madrid are without key defenders Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane this evening and trust in Nacho Fernandez and Eder Militao in central defence.

Liverpool Team vs Real Madrid

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita, Mane, Salah, Jota

Substitutes: Adrian, H Davies, Thiago, Milner, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, B Davies, R Williams, Cain