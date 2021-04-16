Former Sunderland star Stephen Elliott feels that the Black Cats now look destined for the playoffs in League One after Peterborough United beat Northampton Town 3-1 on Friday evening.

The Posh’s win over Northampton means that they now boast an eight-point lead over Sunderland, who are third, with the end of the season rapidly approaching.

Sunderland have a game in hand on Peterborough, but would only be able to cut the gap to five points and Elliott indicated that the Black Cats must start to think about the playoffs.

And he has urged Sunderland to make sure they find form ahead of the playoffs, after losing their last two games.

“Looking like play offs now for #safc”, Elliott wrote on Twitter.

“Be very surprised if Hull or Peterborough slip up now.

“Need to find some form prompt.”

Sunderland are due to lock horns with Blackpool on Saturday as they try to bounce back from back to back losses against Charlton Athletic and Wigan Athletic.

They then play league leaders Hull City in an away clash.