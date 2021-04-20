Former Sunderland star Stephen Elliott has named Aiden McGeady as the most important player in the Black Cats team and explained that the winger could be the key to their promotion hopes.

McGeady struggled to earn a place in Phil Parkinson’s squad in the first half of the season, but has been a regular starter for Sunderland since Lee Johnson took over in December.

The 35-year-old has established himself as a key member of Johnson’s starting eleven, helping the Black Cats sit third in the League One table.

With Sunderland likely to have to make do with a playoff spot, former Black Cats star Elliott wants Johnson to rest McGeady in the side’s forthcoming games to get him ready for the two-legged ties.

Elliott went on to name McGeady as the most important players in the Sunderland squad and suggested that the winger could be the key to the club’s promotion hopes.

“I’m sure Lee Johnson will discuss this with him and see how he is feeling“, Elliott wrote in his Sunderland Echo column.

“All I know is I want a fit and firing McGeady when the two legged ties, which are looking very likely, come around.

“He is the most important player in the team and he just may be the key to the Championship.“

McGeady has scored four goals and provided 13 assists from 26 League One appearances so far this season.