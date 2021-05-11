Michael Ball is of the view that Allan’s excellent performance in Everton’s latest outing has rubbed off on starlet Tom Davies, who partnered the Brazilian in the middle of the park.

Davies started with Allan on Sunday in Everton’s 1-0 Premier League win over West Ham United at the London Stadium.

The Everton defensive department earned plaudits for the way they kept the Hammers’ attack at bay with Allan and Davies putting in solid shifts just in front of the centre-backs.

Former Toffees star Ball is of the view that playing next to Allan has helped Davies to raise his own game, helping their team come out on top in a crunch battle that featured two European spot rivals.

Ball touched on how several of Everton’s key players like Allan have missed chunks of the current campaign owing to injury, but is now hopeful the whole squad can come together and push harder in their remaining games to climb their way back into the top six.

“But Allan’s moments and decision making and times where it looks like he’s just about to lose the ball, he was clever enough to contain possession and drive up the pitch a little bit more”, Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“Tom Davies played well next to him, but as soon as you start seeing your team-mates playing well it naturally increases your level.

“That’s why we won the football game, a lot of our players raised their game and we’ve come out on top.

“It’s great to see these lads doing that, we’ve been a bit disappointed this season with our key players being in and out of the side.

“So, fingers crossed Allan can keep those performances up between now and the end of the season, and it can be a good base for next year.”

Everton are set for a busy week in the Premier League with a trip to Aston Villa coming up on Thursday followed by a home game against Sheffield United on Sunday.