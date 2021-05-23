[social_warfare buttons="Facebook,Twitter,Whatsapp,Total"]

Liverpool legend Gary Gillespie has questioned what Crystal Palace are looking for following the departure of Roy Hodgson and feels the Eagles should be happy to stay up every year.

Crystal Palace have opted to turn the page on the Hodgson era at Selhurst Park and the experienced manager’s last game in charge was a 2-0 loss at Anfield against Liverpool on Sunday.

Hodgson has steered Palace to a finish of 14th and the Eagles stayed well away from relegation trouble, finishing with 44 points, 16 clear of the bottom three.

Gillespie feels Crystal Palace need to be careful what they wish for when it comes to Hodgson moving on and questioned what the Eagles are looking to achieve as he feels they should be happy with survival.

“I don’t think he should stay but sometimes it’s be careful what you wish for”, Gillespie said on LFC TV before Liverpool beat Crystal Palace.

“The one thing Roy Hodgson guarantees you is Premier League football.

“To change it around, yes it might not be the most attractive football in the world, but where is the reality of Crystal Palace, where do they think they should be challenging?

“I think success for them is to stay in the Premier League on a regular basis and that is what Roy Hodgson has given them.

“If you bring in a new manager, I think they’ve got something like eleven players out of contract at the end of the season, maybe more, so that’s a big problem for them”, he added.

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has been linked with the now vacant post at Selhurst Park.