Ray Parlour has insisted that Jordan Henderson may contribute a great deal to England in the European Championship, despite concerns surrounding his fitness.

Henderson was on the sidelines for three months after undergoing surgery on a groin injury in February.

The Liverpool captain missed the final portion of the Reds’ league campaign as well as their Champions League knockout rounds where they were ultimately eliminated by Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.

Despite missing out on tail end of the season gone by, Henderson was named in England’s 26-man squad for the European Championship that commences on 11th June.

Former England international Parlour suggested that Henderson may still play a vital role for England if they progress to the latter stages of the tournament.

Parlour insisted that the former Champions League winner’s experience in big competitions could bring a major boost to the England midfield during the knockout stages of the European Championship.

“He [Henderson] might think that, you know, I’m getting fit, I’m not too far away”, Parlour said on talkSPORT.

“He might play a big part still in the Euros.

“If they get to the quarter-finals, with all his experience picking up European trophies with Liverpool, he could be vital in the midfield area.”

England manager Gareth Southgate will hope Henderson can get back to full fitness as soon as possible to help the Three Lions in their pursuit to claim glory in the European Championship.