Ezgjan Alioski is of the view that his national team North Macedonia have the same mentality and team spirit that is championed by his club Leeds United.

Alioski is currently on international duty with North Macedonia in the European Championship following an industrious campaign with Leeds in the Premier League.

The Whites have earned plaudits for their style of play under Marcelo Bielsa, who succeeded in cultivating a new culture at Elland Road which is reflected in the sense of brotherhood that is prevalent in the team.

Alioski, who is known to play a big role in maintaining high spirits in the Leeds dressing room, has revealed he sees some of the same qualities of his club in the national team.

The 29-year-old explained that much like how Leeds players have got each other’s backs on the pitch, his national team play as one unit, which makes them hard to beat.

“I’ve played at a high level now and it helps”, Alioski told The Athletic.

“We have others in the team who have done that too and it makes us stronger, that experience. Yes, we’re a small country but we’re brave.

“We know we can do something — together you can always do something; you’re stronger than the individual.

“Without this, I don’t think we’d have beaten Germany.

“One man can’t get a win like that on their own, it’s pulling for each other and it’s the same at Leeds.

“It’s so hard to beat us because we’re so strong as a unit.”

Alioski’s future at Leeds is under the scanner as he is yet to agree to a new deal at the club, with his current contract expiring in the coming weeks.