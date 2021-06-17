Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur are set to miss out on Nicolas Gonzalez, who is poised to join Fiorentina.

The Stuttgart attacker is currently on Copa America duty with Argentina and is attracting interest from several clubs.

Stuttgart are ready to sell for the right price and it appeared that Brighton had won the race for his signature until it was claimed interest from Tottenham had caused the forward to pause committing to the Seagulls.

Gonzalez though looks set to head to Italy as, according to German daily Bild, Fiorentina have agreed a fee with Stuttgart for his services.

The Serie A side will pay €23.5m for Gonzalez, with another €4m in potential add-ons; Stuttgart will also have a sell-on clause included in the deal.

The attacker will be put through his medical paces by Fiorentina on Friday as the Italian side race to complete the transfer.

Gonzalez now looks set to play his football in Italy next season, with Brighton and Tottenham missing out.

He only made 15 appearances in the Bundesliga last season as injury affected his season.