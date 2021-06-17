Departing Leeds United star Barry Douglas has backed Kalvin Phillips to keep raising his levels and stressed that he is already one of the best players in England.

Phillips has developed into one of the best defensive midfielders in England under Marcelo Bielsa’s tutelage at Leeds.

He broke into the England set-up last year and was brilliant in England’s 1-0 win over Croatia in his side’s opening game of this summer’s European Championship.

Douglas stressed that Phillips just fitted the system at Leeds and revealed that after watching him from close quarters at Elland Road, he is not surprised to see him do well for the Three Lions.

He insisted that the talent was always there in the midfielder and Phillips has the ability to keep adding to his reputation and stature and become a world-class player.

Douglas believes that the midfielder is able to go as far as he wants to in the game.

The departing White said on talkSPORT: “Different managers have different styles and different systems and Kalvin was the right piece of the jigsaw in that system.

“He was unbelievable in the two or three years I was there and it is no surprise to see him on the international stage as well.

“All the ingredients were always there and I think a lot of it down to Kalvin as well.

“He can go as far as he wants, he has already proven that he is already one of the elite players in England and he can hold his own and excel.

“He just needs to keep doing what he is doing.”

Phillips will hope to start when England take on rivals Scotland in their next group game on Friday.