German giants Bayern Munich have touched base with PSV Eindhoven over Everton target Denzel Dumfries, but both clubs are far from agreeing on any deal for him.

Right-back is a priority position Everton are keen on strengthening in the ongoing transfer window and they have zeroed in on PSV Eindhoven star Dumfries as a target.

The Dutchman, owing to his performances for club and country, has drawn admiring glances from several European heavyweights, including Serie A giants Inter and AC Milan, along with German champions Bayern Munich.

And according to German daily Bild, Bavarians sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has contacted PSV Eindhoven over Dumfries, while also touching base with his agent Mino Raiola.

Salihamidzic has enquired about Dumfries’ price tag, but no deal is in sight at the moment between the two clubs, as the Germans deem his asking price to be too high.

But Bayern Munich are tipped to be in a better financial position to launch a swoop for Dumfries should they choose, provided they manage to offload Bouna Sarr.

Dumfries’ is attracting interest from more clubs as his stock continues to rise with him emerging to be among the standout performers in the ongoing European Championship, but Everton are yet to make any concrete moves for him.

It has emerged that the Toffees would have to shift out players from their squad to be in a position that would enable them to make a bid to lure Dumfries away to Merseyside.