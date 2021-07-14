Fenerbahce have slapped in a bid for West Ham United winger Andriy Yarmolenko.

Yarmolenko starred for Ukraine at Euro 2020 this summer, scoring twice, and Fenerbahce want to welcome him to Istanbul for the forthcoming season.

And according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, they have sent a bid to West Ham in an effort to acquire Yarmolenko’s services.

West Ham have been linked with potentially offloading Yarmolenko during the ongoing transfer window and it remains to be seen whether Fenerbahce’s bid will be enough to find favour at the London Stadium.

The Hammers captured Yarmolenko from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2018.

The attacker has entered the final year of his West Ham contract, having penned a four-year deal when he arrived.

He made 15 appearances in the Premier League for West Ham last season, while turning out three times in the FA Cup and three times in the EFL Cup.

Yarmolenko is due to turn 32 years old in October and this summer may represent West Ham’s final chance to earn a substantial fee for his services.