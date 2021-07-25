Everton boss Rafael Benitez is yet to make a decision on Andre Gomes and wants to give everyone, including the Portuguese, a fair chance, according to The Athletic.

It emerged on Friday that the former Barcelona star was not present in the USA, where Benitez’s side are preparing for their participation in the Florida Cup.

Gomes’ absence from Everton’s training camp led to speculation regarding his future at Goodison Park, with a return to former club Benfica mooted.

The Primeira Liga giants are claimed to be a potential destination for the 27-year-old in the ongoing transfer window, but his move away from Everton is not a certainty yet.

While Gomes has been tipped to be an option to follow Bernard in departing the club, Everton boss Benitez is yet to make a decision regarding his future.

The former Newcastle United tactician wants to give everyone at the club a fair chance and Gomes could be among the players to be given another opportunity to impress.

Gomes is on his way to the USA and is expected to be available for match selection when the Toffees take on Mexican outfit Pumas in the Florida Cup on Wednesday.

It remains to be seen if the former Benfica midfielder can impress Benitez and earn a place in the Spanish tactician’s plans for the 2021/22 season.