Arsenal and Manchester United have been credited with an interest in Ruben Neves, but Wolves are not anticipating his sale this summer, according to The Athletic.

It was claimed at the start of the transfer window that Wolves are prepared to cash in on the 24-year-old as they look to raise funds to add new players to the squad.

The Molineux outfit slapped a £35m price tag on Neves’ head and the midfielder attracted transfer interest from Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United.

Arsenal expressed an interest in bringing in the Portugal international as a replacement for Roma linked Granit Xhaka, but the 28-year-old now looks set to stay at the Emirates Stadium.

While the Gunners’ interest in Neves never got to the bidding stage, it remains to be seen if Manchester United have plans to step up their interest in the midfielder.

With no club coming forward with an offer for Neves, Bruno Lage’s side are no longer anticipating the sale of the player during the ongoing transfer window.

Despite claims that Wolves are prepared to cash in on the former FC Porto midfielder this summer, they are not actively looking to sell him.

Wolves, though, are said to be open to considering selling Neves if a club matches the sizeable asking price put on his head, which is claimed to be £35m.