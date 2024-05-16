Real Betis will be closely monitoring Leeds United’s clash against Norwich City this evening as they seek to hold on to Marc Roca for another year.

Roca joined Leeds on loan from Real Betis last summer and he has been impressive for the Spanish side this season.

Real Betis do not have an option to buy the midfielder and he is now scheduled to return to Leeds this summer.

However, Betis want to hold on to the player and they have an opportunity to sign him on loan again depending on which division Leeds are in next season.

According to Seville-based Spanish daily Estadio Deportivo, Betis will have their eyes peeled on Elland Road tonight when Leeds take on Norwich in the second leg of their semi-final playoff tie.

If Leeds fail to get promoted to the Premier League, Roca would have the option to leave on loan again and go back to Betis.

Leeds winning promotion would put them in pole position to dictate Roca’s future.

Betis are keen to sign the Spaniard on loan again and they will have their attention on Elland Road tonight.