Fixture: Leeds United vs Norwich City

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has picked his team to welcome his former club Norwich City to Elland Road tonight.

Farke saw his men play out a cagey 0-0 draw at Carrow Road in the first leg of the Championship playoff semi-final tie last weekend.

Leeds are expected to get the job done tonight though and start as overwhelming favourites to deliver in front of the home fans and reach Wembley for the final.

Farke chose not to hold a pre-match press conference and his thoughts about how he will set up for the second leg are unclear, but Leeds are tipped to go for the jugular from the off.

Leeds have Illan Meslier in goal tonight, while at the back Farke goes with Archie Gray, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Junior Firpo.

In midfield, Leeds have Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev, while Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto and Georginio Rutter support Joel Piroe.

If Farke needs to shuffle his pack at any point then he has options off the bench tonight and they include Daniel James and Jamie Shackleton.

Leeds United Team vs Norwich City

Meslier, Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo, Gruev, Kamara, Summerville, Gnonto, Rutter, Piroe

Substitutes: Darlow, Roberts, Cooper, Cresswell, Shackleton, Anthony, James, Gelhardt, Joseph