Celtic attacker Ryan Christie needs to make a quick decision after both Burnley and Bournemouth went in for him, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Christie is out of contract at Celtic in January and the Bhoys need to sell him before the window closes tomorrow night in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Burnley have agreed a deal for Christie, but Bournemouth have now entered the mix for his signature.

The offer from Turf Moor would see Christie pick up a bigger wage packet than at Bournemouth, but he would have a better chance to play in the position he wants on the south coast.

Moving to Burnley would give Christie the opportunity to play Premier League football however.

With the clock ticking on the transfer window the Celtic star will need to take a quick decision over his future.

It remains to be seen what level of fee Celtic will be banking by selling Christie now.

Burnley recently landed Maxwel Cornet from Lyon and are keen to add Christie to the ranks.