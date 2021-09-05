Manchester United starlet Anthony Elanga has revealed that he was ready to be loaned out this summer, but he is happy to have stayed at Old Trafford.

Elanga was linked with a loan move to the Championship this summer but ultimately ended up staying on at Old Trafford.

The young winger has made two appearances for the Red Devils’ senior team but it is for the Under-23s that he has shone, scoring eleven goals and registering five assists in 29 appearances.

Elanga was prepared if the Red Devils had decided to loan him in the summer, insisting that as an up-an-coming player he had to be ready to go where the club deems it best.

The starlet is glad to have stayed on however and is looking forward to impressing manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“I was ready if they wanted to loan me”, Elanga was quoted as saying by Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen.

“As a young player you have to be ready, but I’m happy to be where I am at United now and I want to show them what I can do.

“I’m always ready if the coach calls me.

“I show what I can do in training and if I get the opportunity, I take it.”

Red Devils star Bruno Fernandes has praised Elanga for his attitude in training and after last season’s two appearances in the Premier League, in one of which he scored his debut senior goal, it remains to be seen whether the starlet is rewarded with further game-time in the first team.